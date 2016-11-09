Modern office complex for sale in Dún Laoghaire

The largely vacant Pottery Business Centre on Pottery Road, Dún Laoghaire, goes for sale from today through agents CBRE.

The modern office complex extends to 4,234sq m (45,576sq ft) and if sold at the €2 million guide price, will have a valuation of only €43.88 per sq ft. The four-storey block has 19 fitted office suites with a floor area of 1,949sq m (20,980sq ft). Only three of the suites are currently let at a combined rent of €56,298. The units vary in size from 150 to 1,000sq m (1,614 to 10,736sq ft) and have suspended ceilings, raised access flooring and a canteen.

The balance of the office space, 2,285sq m (24,596sq ft), will have to be fitted out before it can be rented.

The development also has the advantage of around 100 car parking spaces both underground and at surface level.

Davis Scully of CBRE said the business centre would appeal to an investor interested in managing it and looking to take advantage of the recovering suburban office market.