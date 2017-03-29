Modern office blocks for rent in south Co Dublin

Office space in one of Dublin’s top suburban locations is on the market through CBRE.

The accommodation is available at Cairn House in South County Business Park and nearby at Burton Court on Burton Hall Road. Some 708sq m (7,620sq ft) of second floor space is available in the former at €242.20 per sq m (€22.50 per sq ft) and 722.7sq m (7,779sq ft) of first floor space in the latter at €269 per sq m (€25 per sq ft).

These modern office blocks are located at the junction of Leopardstown and Burton Hall roads with easy access to the Luas, N11 and M50.

The Cairn House accommodation is open plan with large windows and a private balcony area. Burton Court has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural light to flood the open-plan space.

Tenants in the area include Philips, WEEE Ireland, Accenture, Fónua and SSE Airtricity. Microsoft is due to move into a 35,768sq m (385,000sq ft) new-build office block in the area later in 2017.