Modern convent building in Cavan with potential for €450,000

A new opportunity to convert a relatively modern convent into a guest house, nursing home, offices or a large family home in Cavan town will arise shortly when the property goes for sale through GVA Donal O Buachalla at a guide price of €450,000.

The former St Clare’s Convent with a floor area of 390sq m (4,200sq ft) is located in an idyllic setting on 11.3 acres overlooking Killymooney Lake, about 1km west of Cavan town centre.

The convent is located across the road from St Clare’s primary school and within easy walking distance of the town centre and Cavan Retail Park. Around 2.28 acres of the grounds have potential to be used for a residential development, according to the selling agents.