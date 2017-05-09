Mixed-use site near new National Children’s Hospital for €1.5m

A ready-to-go site with planning approval for a mixed-use housing and office development close to the entrance to St James’s Hospital in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, goes on sale from Wednesday through Knight Frank.

Agent Kieran Bray is guiding more than €1.5 million for a 0.65-acre site, which is about 150m from the South Circular Road entrance to the hospital. The proposed National Children’s Hospital is also to be based there.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission last December for eight residential duplex units and three houses, as well an office building of 2,223sq m (23,927sq ft) and 22 surface car-parking spaces. The proposed development will be a five-minute walk from the Rialto stop on the Luas Red Line.