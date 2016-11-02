Mixed-use investment property in Bray guiding €695,000

Cushman & Wakefield is guiding €695,000 for a mixed-use investment property at 51 Main Street, Bray, Co Wicklow, which is producing a rental income of €63,000. A ground-floor restaurant extending to more than 194sq m (2,092sq ft) is let to Mount Everest of Kathmandu Restaurant on a four years and nine months lease from 2013 at a rent of €38,000 a year. The two upper floors are occupied by DermoGlo, a skin and laser clinic, on a 10-year lease from 2011 at €25,000 a year.

Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield is handling the sale of the investment, which will show an initial return of 8.68 per cent.