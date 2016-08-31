Mixed-use investment in top Dublin 2 location for €2.75m

QRE is guiding €2.75 million for a mixed-use investment with vacant possession in a top Dublin 2 location.

The residential and office building, which requires refurbishment and is being sold on the instructions of receiver Duff and Phelps, is located at 22-22A Earlsfort Terrace.

This “Belgravia-style” property is four-storey over basement, extends to 800sq m ( 8,611sq ft) and has period features and fireplaces throughout. It is set out as five large apartments (three three-beds and two one-beds) together with four high-quality office suites.

The location, at the junction of Earlsfort terrace and Adelaide Road, is one of the most sought-after commercial and residential locations in the city centre. Nearby landmarks include the National Concert Hall, Iveagh Gardens, St Stephen’s Green and Fitzwilliam Square.

Zoned Z8 under the Dublin City Development Plan 2011-2017, the agent suggests the building offers the purchaser an opportunity for full conversion to residential apartments (subject to the necessary planning permissions).