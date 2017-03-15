Mid-size office block on School House Lane for rent at €618 per sq m

Savills is quoting a rent of €618 per sq m (€57.50 per sq ft) for a mid-size office block at 5 School House Lane in Dublin city centre, which is currently being upgraded and will be ready for occupation this summer.

Owners Kennedy Wilson are spending €3.5 million on the refurbishment of the five-storey block which has an overall floor area of 1,492sq m (16,062sq ft). The facade of the block is distinguished by large glass panels and a roof terrace on the third floor. The building is likely to be valued at over €16 million.

David O’Malley of Savills is expecting considerable interest in the block because of its location in the heart of Dublin’s central business district and close to all amenities, including transport links.