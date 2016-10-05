Merrion Square building and mews quoting €3.5m

The ongoing sale of many of Dublin’s great Georgian houses continues this week with the planned disposal of 25 Merrion Square and 25 Denzille Lane.

Murphy Mulhall is quoting in excess of €3.5 million for this five-storey-over-basement Georgian building with a floor area of more than 809sq m (8,709 sq ft) and a modern mews to the rear. It has a rent roll of €212,722 with undoubted potential to add to that with the imminent letting of the mews and the upcoming rent reviews in the short to medium term.

Tenants include DLS Capital Management, the Reputations Agency, Tech Skills and Resources and Astec Global.

There are 17 car-parking spaces to the rear accessed via security gates.

Brian Gaffney of Murphy Mulhall said the sale would give purchasers the chance to acquire a landmark property with undoubted potential to add to the existing rental income through additional lettings and forthcoming reviews.