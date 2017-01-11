Medical consultant’s suite in central Dublin on market for €315,000

Colliers International is guiding at €315,000 for a medical consultant’s suite at St Raphael’s House on Dorset Street, Dublin 1, which will show a net initial yield of 7 per cent.

Suite 15 is one of a number of consultation rooms let to the Mater Private Hospital under a 20-year lease from 2013, with a break option in 2023. Suite 15 is currently producing a rent of €23,393 per annum.