Maynooth Business Campus buildings producing €90,000 rent

Savills is quoting €850,000 for an industrial and office facility at Maynooth Business Campus which is producing a rent of €90,000 under a 10-year lease from September, 2015. The two interconnecting buildings extend to 2,032sq m, including 697sq m of offices, and are rented by Jungheinrich Lift Truck Ltd.

Stephen Mellon of Savills is handling the sale.