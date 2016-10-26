Marsh seeking short-term tenants for Adelaide Road offices

The insurance brokers Marsh are seeking short-term tenants for high-quality office space at Adelaide Road in Dublin 2. Agent JLL is quoting €538 per sq m (€50 per sq ft) for an office suite extending to 783sq m (8,439sq ft) on the fifth floor and 696sq m (7,500sq ft) on part of the second floor.

The office facilities are fully fitted and available to lease until August, 2019.

Both floors have been fitted with CAT 6 data cabling, raised access floors, VRF air conditioning, kitchenette, and a dedicated server room providing walk-in options. Each floor has the use of five car parking spaces. Conor Fitzpatrick of JLL said the space would appeal both to larger companies looking for additional space as well as rapidly growing companies who cannot commit to long-term leases.