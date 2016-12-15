Maples FS behind a €1.65m lease of Molesworth Street offices

Maples Fund Services, which provides administration and middle office for hedge funds and private equity firms, is understood to be behind a €1.65 million a year lease on Green Reit’s newly developed office building at 32 Molesworth Street in Dublin.

Green Reit said in a statement on Thursday it had agreed to rent the entire 2,973 square meter (32,000 sq feet) property to an “international business provider”, without naming the company. The agreement is for 20 years, with breaks in years 10 and 15, with a rent per square foot at €51.70.

Maples Fund Services is an affiliate of legal firm Maples and Calder, which established in Dublin in 2006. The firm currently employs over 250 people in Ireland, according to its website.

A spokesman for Green Reit declined to comment, while representatives for Maples FS weren’t immediately available for comment.

This is the first letting of one of the Company’s new office developments, which has been delivered on time and on budget, it said.

“This letting, which is 14 per cent ahead of our most recent estimates, will enhance our income profile and overall WAULT (weighted average unexpired lease term),” said Paul Culhane, development director.

“We look forward to securing lettings for our other three office developments, all of which are going to plan. Block H in Central Park in Dublin’s South suburbs, is also due for completion by year end.”

Green REIT also announced it will acquire approximately 164 acres of land adjacent to its existing holding at Horizon Logistics Park at Dublin Airport, for a total consideration of €12.25 million.

The acquisition, according to a statement on Thursday, should be complete before the end of 2016.

It will bring the company’s total land holding for Horizon Logistics Park to approximately 264 acres.

“The transaction increases the company’s strategic land holding adjacent to Dublin Airport at a time when demand and rental values for well-located modern logistics units are increasing,” the statement said.