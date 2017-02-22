Lower Leeson Street building and mews for €1.9m

Colliers International is guiding €1.9 million for a mid-terrace Georgian building at 44 Lower Leeson Street and a mews building at 44 Leeson Place in Dublin 2.

The main five-storey building has an overall floor area of 391sq m (4,208sq ft) and is noted for particularly fine office accommodation at ground- and first-floor levels.

Car-parking spaces

The two-storey mews building extends to 89sq m (957sq ft), is accessed off leafy Adelaide Road and comes with six car-parking spaces.

Michelle McGarry of Colliers says that although the mews is currently in office use, its close proximity to the Royal Victoria Ear and Eye would make it suitable for medical use.

Alternatively the new owners may choose to convert it to residential use.