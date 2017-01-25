Longford land with commercial potential

A large tract of land with development potential on the outskirts of Longford town has come on the market through agents GVA Donal O Buachalla.

The agency is asking €750,000 for the 13.04 hectares (32.2 acres) at the junction of the Ballinalee Road and the N4 Longford bypass. It is bound to the north by the N4 and to the south by Longford Business & Technology Park.

JP McDonagh of the selling agents says that having regard to the heavy flow of traffic on the N4 the lands were likely to be of interest to service station operators, motor sales dealerships and a range of other commercial uses.