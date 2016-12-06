Liquidators seek €950,000 for Rush Credit Union’s two buildings

The joint liquidators of Rush Credit Union are seeking €950,000 for its offices in the north county Dublin towns of Rush and Lusk.

This follows the collapse of the credit union recently, with the High Court approving an application from the Central Bank of Ireland to have McStay Luby appointed as liquidators to the failed institution.

The liquidators have appointed local estate agent Kelly & Co to sell both buildings. The agent is seeking €650,000 for the office in Rush and €300,000 for the building in Lusk.

The Rush office has a high-profile location in the centre of the town, adjoining the church, library and Tesco. It comes with nine car-parking spaces.

The accommodation extends to about 400sq m over two floors and includes a banking hall, boardroom, and a director’s office.

It is serviced by a lift and has air conditioning. The agent said it would suit other uses such as a medical centre, educational or health support services, or a call centre. Rush is a seaside commuter town within about 20 minutes drive of Swords, the M1, M50 and Dublin airport.

The building in Lusk is smaller but enjoys an excellent location in the village centre directly opposite the Supervalu. The accommodation extends to 165 sq metres.