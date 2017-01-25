Limerick showrooms DFS sold for €2.8m

A private investor has bought the DFS showrooms at Ballysimon Road in Limerick city for €2.8 million, equating to 7.6 per cent. It was originally developed as a motor showrooms and underwent a number of changes and an upgrading to make it suitable for the UK furniture retailer.

The high-spec building extends to 2,054sq m (22,118sq ft) over three floors and has been modified to accommodate a customer lobby with an escalator to the first floor, a passenger lift and staff facilities. The 1.4 acre site has customer car parking to the front and staff car parking to the rear. DFS had taken a 15-year lease of the premises from November, 2015, at an annual rent of €225,000. DFS has more than 100 retail outlets in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Richard Bielenberg of Colliers Interntional handled the sale.