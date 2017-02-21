Limerick industrial buildings sell for €2m

Buildings at Annacotty Business Park is rented by Teleflex for €266,510 per annum

Jack Fagan
The industrial buildings at Annacotty Business Park in Limerick are currently being rented by Teleflex

Agent Cushman & Wakefield has secured €2 million for an industrial investment at Annacotty Business Park in Limerick.

The sale included five modern industrial buildings rented by Teleflex at €266,510 per annum.

Medical technologies

The deal will show a return of 12.75 per cent. Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies and has been based in Annacotty for more than 30 years.

Ciara McCarthy of Cushman & Wakefield handled the sale and Jarlath Lynn of CBRE advised the purchaser.