Life Style Sports store in Clonmel for sale for €800,000
Tipperary premises produces yearly rent of €100,000 and has over six years left on lease
Life Style Sports shop on O’Connell Street in Clonmel, Co Tipperary is for sale through CBRE
CBRE is quoting €800,000 for a Life Style Sports shop on O’Connell Street in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, which is producing a rent roll of €100,000 per annum.
The single-storey retail premises is located along a busy stretch and has over six years remaining on the 15-year lease which is guaranteed by Life Style Sports Ireland Ltd.
The initial yield will be an attractive 11.95 per cent.