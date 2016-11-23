Life Style Sports store in Clonmel for sale for €800,000

Tipperary premises produces yearly rent of €100,000 and has over six years left on lease

Jack Fagan
Life Style Sports shop on O’Connell Street in Clonmel, Co Tipperary is for sale through CBRE

CBRE is quoting €800,000 for a Life Style Sports shop on O’Connell Street in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, which is producing a rent roll of €100,000 per annum.

The single-storey retail premises is located along a busy stretch and has over six years remaining on the 15-year lease which is guaranteed by Life Style Sports Ireland Ltd.

The initial yield will be an attractive 11.95 per cent.