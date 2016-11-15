Lidl seeks tenants to open beside it in Tallaght in 2017

German discounter Lidl is looking for tenants for five new retail units to trade alongside its own new store at a Lidl headquarters campus which will open in Tallaght village in Dublin next month.

Agent CBRE is handling the marketing of the new outlets which will extend to around 325sq m (3,500sq ft) and include a café. The shops will have glazed shop fronts and will benefit from a large surface car park. The units will be available for fit out in the third quarter of 2017.

Simon Plunkett of CBRE said it would be an excellent opportunity to trade alongside what was bound to be a busy Lidl store in an established shopping destination.