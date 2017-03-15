Law firm moves short distance to Ten Earlsfort Terrace

Arthur Cox, the leading Irish law firm, is to relocate to new premises on Dublin’s Earlsfort Terrace on Monday next.

The firm, which employs over 660 people, is moving the short distance from Earlsfort Centre on Earlsfort Terrace to Ten Earlsfort Terrace, a new 12,262sq m (132,000sq ft) building developed by the Clancourt Group on the corner of Earlsfort Terrace and Hatch Street. The building was delivered ahead of schedule by John Sisk & Son.

The rent to be charged for the seven-storey building with a double basement car park has not been disclosed. Newly built blocks in the city are currently attracting rents of €645 and €700 per sq m (€60 to €65 per sq ft) but as the rent for the new Arthur Cox head quarters is likely to have been agreed at least 18 months ago, the rent was probably fixed at less than €538 per sq m (€50 per sq ft).

Brian O’Gorman, managing partner of Arthur Cox, said the new HQ was purpose-built to their specifications by the Clancourt Group. “While we are moving, we will remain in close proximity to St Stephen’s Green, the home of the firm since its foundation in 1920.”

The new building has a very high level of environmental sustainability. It is 26 per cent more energy-efficient than required under current building regulations. It has the highest achievable environmental rating for the shell and core fit-out (Leed Platinum); uses rain water harvesting to provide up to 40 per cent of water used; has highly efficient combined heat and power systems; and generates its hot water from rooftop solar panels.

Arthur Cox has expanded significantly in recent years, appointing three new partners to the Dublin office this month in the areas of competition and regulated markets, employment and litigation. In line with the firm’s international strategy, additional appointments are expected later this year to its London and New York offices.