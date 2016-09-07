Last floor for rent in South County Dublin Business Park

JLL and Lisney are quoting a rent of €296 per sq m (€27.50 per sq ft) for the last remaining floor of office space at the Red Oak North block in South County Business Park, Dublin 18.

This space is fully fitted, wired and cabled, and ready for immediate occupation.

Marketo, the Silicon Valley cloud-based marketing and sales management software company, is fitting out 1,631sq m (17,562sq ft) at Red Oak North and is due to take full occupation of this space shortly. It is believed to be paying a rent just below the quoting rent for last remaining space in the block. MSD also occupies 4,738sq m (51,000sq ft) in the building.

This area of south county Dublin is fast becoming a tech hub, given that Microsoft, ICON, Vodafone, Salesforce and Lease Plan all have significant lettings nearby.

South County Dublin Business Park and the rest of Sandyford benefits greatly from its proximity to the M50 and Luas.