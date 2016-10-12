Landmark Rathmines building to be converted into restaurant

The former Lenehans hardware store which traded on Rathgar Road in Rathmines, Dublin 6, for more than 70 years is to be given a new lease of life following the granting of planning permission for the entire high-profile premises to be converted for use as a restaurant.

Stephen McCarthy of Savills is quoting a rent of €150,000 for the landmark building which will have a seating capacity for about 135 diners – a size that is otherwise not available anywhere in Rathmines, Ranelagh or Rathgar.

The trading opportunity is expected to appeal to large-scale Irish and UK family restaurant operators actively looking to tap into the high disposable income of the Dublin 6 market.

Swan Shopping Centre

The building provides for an open-plan ground-floor space of 286sq m (3,078sq ft); a first floor of 115sq m (1,237 sq ft) and a rear yard of 56sq m (602sq ft).

The new restaurant will follow hot on the heels of the prestigious Fallon & Byrne who plans to open a 10,000sq ft food hall around the corner in the Swan Shopping Centre and by Starbucks who recently opened their second outlet in Rathmines, directly across the road from Lenehans.

Work will commence shortly to bring the building up to shell specification ready for end user fit-out. Restaurant specialists DMVF Architects will oversee the project which will retain the character and street presence of the traditional store.