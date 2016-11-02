Landmark Joshua Dawson House to let for €592 per sq m

One of Dublin’s best-located modern office buildings, Joshua Dawson House next to the Mansion House on Dawson Street, has gone on the letting market at €592 per sq m (€55 per sq ft).

Kellie O’Brien of Savills says the 1,525sq m (16,414sq ft) block should appeal to a single tenant seeking space for a headquarters. It comes with 16 basement car parking spaces and room for employee bikes.