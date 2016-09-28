Landmark Howth building due to make more than €600,000

Lisney is guiding in excess of €600,000 for the commercial building owned by the Progressive Credit Union at 1 Main Street, Howth, Co Dublin. The property will be sold at auction on October 27th.

The two-storey premises was previously used as a bank branch and has an overall floor area of over 222sq m (2,385sq ft).

The ground floor is still laid out for retail banking while the first floor has a fine boardroom along with individual offices and staff facilities. Its town centre zoning would allow it to be used for offices, retail or restaurant.