Landlord in Limerick complex withdraws notices to quit

Tenants in apartments whose sale was reportedly sought by a US vulture fund no longer face the loss of their homes after their landlord withdrew termination notices on Friday.

Sova Ltd, part of property developer Lalco, has written to tenants in the Strand apartment block in Limerick withdrawing notices asking them to leave their homes in coming months.

The letter, sent on Friday afternoon to the 16 tenants affected, states that Sova has decided to “withdraw all termination notices that are currently outstanding in respect of tenants at the Strand apartments in Limerick city, including yours”.

The company had been planning to sell the apartments to aid it in clearing its debt to US fund, Oaktree Capital, which bought the loan from Nama last year.

A statement from Sova earlier this week indicated that it had issued the termination notices with Oaktree’s approval.

It is understood that Oaktree has also agreed that the company should withdraw its termination notices to the tenants.

Sova’s letter also states that it is “fully committed” to respecting new laws bolstering tenants’ rights that are due to come into force shortly.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney welcomed the decision by Sova to provide “an important reassurance for households who had been facing significant uncertainty.

“There was no legal requirement for Sova to take this approach so I commend them for doing what was the socially responsible thing,” he said.