Landbank of 58 acres next to Grange Castle Business Park for sale

A key landbank of 58 acres beside the IDA’s Grange Castle Business Park in west Dublin is on the market through Savills.

The agent is not issuing a guide price, but recent sales in the area suggest land values of between €250,000 and €300,000 per acre. This would give the land an estimated value of about €16 million.

Some 47 acres are zoned to “provide for enterprise and employment-related uses”, while the remainder is zoned “to protect and improve rural amenity and to provide for the development of agriculture”.

The landbank is on the Adamstown Road about 1km from its junction with the Nangor Road. The site is about 6kms from the N4 and N7, and 7km from the M50.

The surrounding area has seen a wave of industrial development in the past 15 years. As an established data centre hub, nearby occupiers include Microsoft, Pfizer and Google.

Crucially, the lands adjoin Grange Castle Business Park, which was developed by South Dublin County Council in conjunction with the IDA.