Land at Brennanstown Road in Dublin 18 for €4.7m

With the demand for well-located housing sites in south Dublin at its strongest for many years, Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) is expecting keen bidding for 2.8 acres at Brennanstown Road, Dublin 18, which is for sale by private treaty.

A feasibility has shown that the land could accommodate up to 16 four- and five-bedroom houses, according to Nigel Kingston of the selling agents, who is now seeking offers in the region of €4,750,000.

If the bidding reaches that level it will work out at €296,875 per site. The development land is located directly opposite the proposed entrance to Barrington Towers lands which are owned by Cairn Homes.

LSH says the proposed road widening and traffic calming planned for Brennanstown Road will remove the stumbling block that is preventing development of similar sites along the road.