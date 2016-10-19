Lad Lane mews exceeds expectations and fetches €750,000

A two-storey mews office building held on a short lease at 10 Lad Lane, Dublin 2, has been sold by Colliers International. The 132sq m (1,420sq ft) building with two car spaces and a secluded rear garden was first offered for sale at over €575,000 but ended up making €750,000.

Michele McGarry of Colliers said the property attracted enormous interest from a pool of buyers, many of them with the intention of converting it for residential use.