Kitted out production/office site in Monaghan for €1.85m

Joint agents William Harvey & Co and O’Hanlon Property are seeking €1.85 million for the former Bose production and office facility at Carrickmacross Industrial Estate in Co Monaghan. The detached, fully fitted production and office facility extends to 8,683 sq m (93,463 sq ft). It stands on a 7.36-acre site with parking for 185 cars.

The joint agents say they are expecting strong interest in the facility, given the lack of production facilities in Monaghan, particularly ones centrally located among a significant local labour pool.