Killarney hotel and restaurant for sale at €1.95m

The Killeen House Hotel and Rozzers restaurant at Aghadoe, Killarney, Co Kerry, go for sale this week at a guide price of over €1.95 million.

Dave Murray of selling agents Christies,who is handling the sale, describes the hotel as a “beautifully presented property with a very well deserved reputation as one of the best hotels and restaurants in the entire Kerry region”.

The 23-bedroom hotel is rated as No 3 of 102 hotels in Co Kerry on TripAdviser.

Christies says the sale presents prospective purchasers “with a very strong and well established trading business with potential to lengthen the trading season and extend the property”. He said it does not need any major investment for the foreseeable future.

The three-star hotel has been run by owners Michael and Geraldine Rosney for the past 25 years.