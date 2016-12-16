JP McManus and John Magnier sell Paris building for €1bn

Horse-racing tycoons John Magnier and JP McManus have sold an office and retail building on Place Vendome in Paris to Norway’s oil-rich sovereign wealth fund for €1 billion.

The duo bought the Vendome Saint-Honore property in 2007 for €650 million, according to reports at the time.

Norges Bank Real Estate Management, part of the world’s biggest wealth fund, said in a statement on Friday it had signed and completed the purchase of the property from Trajan Luxembourg Sarl and Trajan Luxembourg II Sarl, both controlled by Mr Magnier and McManus.

The property comprises 26,800 square metres and includes 80 per cent rentable office space and 20 per cent retail space.