JLL to launch new national healthcare business line

Agents JLL has launched a new national healthcare business line based out of its Dublin office.

Following the creation of the JLL residential brand and new hirings at its hotels and hospitality group, JLL Ireland is now planning to create a new dedicated healthcare division to be headed up by Gary Watson. He has been based up to now in the London office where he spent the past six years as consultant director in its UK national healthcare team.

With a focus on the primary, hospital, nursing home and retirement housing sectors, the company aims to combine its comprehensive real estate service offering and brand in tandem with Watson’s extensive Irish and UK industry knowledge.