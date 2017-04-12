James Joyce’s listed ‘House of the Dead’ on market for €550,000

A prominent Georgian house at Ushers Island along the city quays in Dublin, colloquially known as the House of the Dead because it was the setting for the famous James Joyce short story in Dubliners, is to be offered for sale on the instructions of a receiver.The Dead is regarded as one of the greatest short stories of the 20th century.

Bryan Garry of estate agents QRE is guiding €550,000 for the listed building, which is likely to be of interest to Dublin City Council, the Office of Public Works and other public bodies. The house has long been known for its association with Joyce, who was reputed to have spent Christmases there with his aunt and later used the setting for The Dead.

Visitor attraction No 15 Ushers Island

has been renovated since the 2000s by a private investor who spent considerable sums on restoring much of the building.

The house extends to 366sq m (3,846sq ft) on four levels over basement. It overlooks the James Joyce Bridge on the River Liffey and had been used up to recently as a tourist attraction.

Garry says that as well as being of interest to public bodies, the house was also likely to appeal to owner-occupiers and investors.

Until recently No 15 was used as a visitor attraction centre, and according to Mr Garry it is “suitable for a variety of uses”.