Ireland’s largest private landlord ‘tired of being called a vulture fund’

The chief executive of Irish Residential Properties Reit (Ires Reit) told shareholders on Tuesday he’s “tired of us being called a vulture fund”.

“We are the opposite of a vulture fund,” David Ehrlich said at the annual general meeting in of Ires, which owns almost 2,400 apartments in greater Dublin. “We are in Ireland for the very, very long term.”

The company is currently appealing a decision to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown county council to refuse planning for a scheme of 467 apartments it aims to build in Rockbrook .

The Canadian executive said that home supply in Dublin is worse than “we’ve seen in any other market”.

He used the AGM to criticise planning restrictions for apartments.