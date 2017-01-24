International real estate firm to sponsor and exhibit at Dublin Castle marketing event

The international real estate investment firm Hines is to be a sponsor as well as an exhibitor at the one-day marketing event in Dublin on February 28th to highlight the retail property leasing opportunities in the Republic as well as Northern Ireland.

The London-based Completely Retail Marketplace, planning to stage the event in the Printworks at Dublin Castle, is reporting a consistent flow of brands registering for the event including Supermac’s, The Health Store, Butlers Chocolate Café, Meininger Hotels, Right Price Tiles, Dixon Carphone, Cosmo Restaurants and Marks & Spencer.

One of the features of the event will be a “soapbox” session when new and emerging traders will be able to present their brands and outline current and future shop requirements to a large audience of landlords, letting agents and retailers.

The Irish Times is to act as media partner to the event.