Interlinked Donnybrook Victorian houses for sale at €6m

Three substantial Victorian houses in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, look set to be converted into a boutique hotel or a range of apartments when they are sold shortly by private treaty.

Peter Kenny of agents Knight Frank is seeking €6 million for 72, 74 and 76 Morehampton Road, which are occupied by the John Scottus School. The interdenominational senior school, which has 138 boys and girls as pupils, is to relocate to the 14-acre campus occupied by the former Aravon School, at Old Conna House, Rathmichael, Co Wicklow. The campus was purchased from musician Chris de Burgh.

The Donnybrook houses are interlinked over four floors on the northeast side of Morehampton Road, between the junctions of Wellington Place and Herbert Park. They are within easy walking distance of the city centre.

The three houses are noted for their period features, grand proportions and spacious floor areas extending to almost 1,300sq m (14,000sq ft).

There is convenient car parking to the front and extensive gardens and a yard to the rear.

One of the conditions of the sale is that the school should be allowed to remain in number 72 for a maximum of two academic years.

In the meantime, Knight Frank has been given the task of finding a suitable interim premises in the Dublin 4 area before the school relocates to Rathmichael.

The organisation behind the John Scottus School also operates a junior school at 47-49 Northumberland Road, which has no immediate plans to move.

Options

Both schools were founded in 1986 by a number of parents who wished their own children to be educated “in the light of the philosophical principles which they were meeting in their studies in the school of philosophy and economic science”.

Similar schools operate in other cities including London, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Johannesburg.

Mr Kenny says a hotel or bijou hotel-type suites were possibly the most attractive options from an investment point of view, as they would allow a new owner to maximise the achievable annual income.

He said he already had expressions of interest in the portfolio, which could alternatively be used as an embassy, three individual homes, medical and related consultancy, public service, education or bed and breakfast.

Mr Kenny handled the December 2016 sale of four similar period houses at 86-89 Upper Leeson Street, D4, which were sold at €7.15 million.

Three of the terraced buildings were divided into individual apartments, which were all let, while number 86 and a mews at the rear were used as a residence.

The expectation is that the four houses will eventually be redeveloped.