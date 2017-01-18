Infill redevelopment site in Dublin to go on sale for about €1m
Property behind Baggot Street and opposite Dylan Hotel extension, is .035 of an acre
The site at 46 Eastmoreland Lane: could accommodate a part 3-storey and part 4-storey building
An infill redevelopment site at the rear of Dublin’s Baggot Street is to be offered for sale through CBRE at a guide price of about €1 million.
The site, at 46 Eastmoreland Lane, directly opposite the new three-storey Dylan Hotel extension, extends to 0.14 of a hectare (0.035 of an acre) and has been cleared to accommodate a new development.
Hughes Planning Consultants suggests that with 142sq m available, the site could accommodate a part three-storey, part four-storey building, including a rear boundary set-back. This would bring the gross floor area up of 443sq m, with the option of an additional 114sq m at basement level for a plant room or other ancillary use.