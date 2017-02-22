Infill housing site in Shankill goes on market for €1.2m

Robert Colleran of CBRE is seeking €1.2 million for an infill housing site extending to 0.25 of a hectare (0.63 of an acre) at 194 and 195 New Vale, Shankill, Co Dublin. A lapsed planning permission had approved of the development of five detached family homes at the rear of the site.

The selling agent says the next owner might well restore two derelict cottages at the front of the plot and reapply for permission for detached houses at the rear.

Late last year CBRE sold the adjoining site of 0.24 of a hectare (0.61 acres) to New Generation Homes for €900,000. The sale included a derelict cottage and had permission for four large detached houses.