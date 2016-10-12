Industrial investment at Walkinstown Avenue for €750,000

Agents Knight Frank are guiding €750,000 for a high-yielding industrial investment at Walkinstown Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, which will give the next owner a net initial return of 10.2 per cent.

Unit 1, a showroom and warehouse of 1,706sq m (18,358sq ft), it let to Cube Displays Ltd on a five-year lease from January 2014, at a current rent of €80,000 per annum.

The building is located on a high profile site on the west side of the Walkinstown Road opposite a Lidl supermarket.

Walkinstown Avenue is accessed from the Long Mile Road, which is a well established retail warehouse and office location about 8km from the city centre.

Planning permission was granted in 2007 to redevelop the site to provide two six-storey buildings with ground floor retail and offices and residential units on the upper floors. Although the planning has since lapsed, Knight Frank says there “is potential to secure a similar permission in the future.”

The selling agents say the investment should appeal to owner-occupiers because it was already showing a return of over 10 per cent, was subject to a short-term lease and the acquisition costs would still be substantially lower than the cost of building it.