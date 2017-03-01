Industrial buildings for sale in Dublin and Wicklow

Two industrial buildings requiring upgrading at Lusk, Co Dublin, and Athy, Co Kildare, will be offered for sale at knockdown prices through Cushman & Wakefield.

The detached Lusk building has an overall floor area of 3,875sq m (41,709sq ft) and stands on a 5.16-acre site a short distance from Junction 4 of the M1 motorway. The €1.3 million asking price breaks down to €335 per square metres, or about one-third of its construction costs.

The second building at Dublin Road, Athy, extends to 9,265sq m (99,726sq ft) on a 4.91-acre site. A reserve price of €1 million has been set for an auction of the property, which is due to take place on March 2nd.