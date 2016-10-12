Inditex has opened Irish office at Harcourt Centre in Dublin

Spanish fashion giant Inditex, which handles brands such as Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, has opened an Irish office at the Harcourt Centre in Dublin’s south inner city.

The company has taken a 10- year lease of 335sq m (3,608 sq ft) in the newly-developed penthouse floor in Block 5 at a rent of around €629 per sq m (€58.50 per sq ft) .

Jim O’Reilly of letting agents Knight Frank said securing such a high calibre tenant was a testament to the premium quality office space that Clancourt continued to deliver.

Knight Frank is currently marketing the remodelled fourth floor which extends to 352sq m (3,795sq ft) and is available with a new balcony at €645 per sq m (€60 per sq ft).

The open-plan accommodation has full third-generation specification including energy efficient LED light fittings, suspended metal ceiling tiles and four pipe fan coil air facilities.

Block 5 is already occupied by SuMi Trust asset services and Aegis Media Ireland