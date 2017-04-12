Howl At The Moon nightclub to be replaced by 53-room hotel

Dale Vision, a company associated with Oakmount, the development company headed by Paddy McKillen Jnr and Matt Ryan, has applied for planning permission to demolish Howl At The Moon nightclub on Lower Mount Street, Dublin, and to build a 53-room hotel.

The premises was formerly part of the Capital Bars group, and was sold in 2014 to Danu Investment Partners, along with the George, the Dragon (since reopened as NoLIta) and Café en Seine in a €15 million deal.

In 2016, the venues became part of the Mercantile Group following a merger, but Howl At The Moon was sold some months later to Oakmount for a reported €3.2 million.

The existing low-rise three-storey nightclub is something of an outlier on Lower Mount Street, being significantly shorter in height than its Georgian neighbours, all predominantly four to five storeys over-basement. It features a painted rendered finish in contrast with the brick facades of nearly every building on the street. Oakmount’s plans will remedy this anomaly, with the existing structure to be replaced by a six-storey brick-fronted hotel.

Rooftop restaurant

Oakmount already owns one completed hotel, The Dean on Harcourt Street, Dublin, and has planning permission for two more in Ranelagh and North Wall Quay.

The layout of this latest hotel will be similar to that of its others, featuring a bar and reception area at ground floor and a rooftop restaurant, complete with outdoor terraces. The four floors in between will contain 53 guest rooms, while the basement will contain function rooms and a meeting room.

In Ranelagh village, Oakmount’s hotel is currently under construction, and is due for completion in June 2018. The 1,868sq m hotel will offer 41 guest rooms, a bar and restaurant at ground floor and a rooftop restaurant, in addition to a small art-house cinema.

Construction is due to begin soon on its 58-bedroom hotel on North Wall Quay, which will likely open in late 2018 following an 18-month build.

In all, Oakmount will have 204 rooms across its four hotels once they are all completed, assuming the Mount Street plans are approved in their current form.