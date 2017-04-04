Housing site in Malahide for €2.5m

Agent CBRE is guiding €2.5 million for a housing site extending to 1.65 hectares (4.1 acres) at Streamstown, Malahide, Co Dublin. It adjoins several new housing developments, including Streamstown Wood and Abington.

Peter Garrigan of CBRE said there was increasing demand locally for large bespoke homes and he expected that, subject to planning permission, the purchaser would be able to develop an “intimate residential scheme” of 16-20 homes.

Abbey Hotel for €3.5

Ownership of another Dublin city centre hotel is about to change hands. Sales agent CBRE is seeking offers of more than €3.5 million for the Abbey Hotel, just off O’Connell Street at 52 Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1.

The hotel has 21 bedrooms and a bar and restaurant “with a satisfactory level of turnover,” says John Ryan of the sales agents. He says there is scope to provide an extra 12 bedrooms , subject to planning permission.

D15 unit to rent

Industrial agent William Harvey & Co is quoting an annual rent of €145,000 for a modern semi-detached industrial and office facility at Damastown Industrial Park in Dublin 15. The facility extends to 1,893sq m (20,376 sq ft|) on a gated site with a marshalling yard.

€450,000 sought for thatched pub

An unusual opportunity to purchase a traditional thatched roof bar will arise shortly on the outskirts of Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Joint agents CBRE and REA Spratt are seeking offers over €450,000 for the landmark An Seanachaí bar and restaurant at Pulla Cross, off the main Waterford-to-Cork N25 road. The agents will also be inviting offers more than €95,000 for 12 purpose-built holiday homes which can each accommodate six guests.

The bar dates from 1845 and retains many of its original features, including flagstone floors, open turf fires and ancient bar counter and fittings. The original bar was extended to accommodate 80 diners. The holiday homes may be sold on an individual basis.



Development opportunity in Palmerstown village

A well-located redevelopment site next to the Aldi retail centre in Palmerstown village, Dublin 20, is likely to be of interest to a range of developers when it goes on the market today through Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors.

The regular shaped site extends to 0.62 of an acre (0.52 of a hectare) and has dual frontage on to the Chapelizod bypass and the Lucan Road. It is currently occupied by a bungalow as well as a commercial yard and other buildings.

Robert Corrigan of the selling agents is quoting in excess of €500,000 for the site, which is close to the M50 and the N4 routes as well being convenient to the city.