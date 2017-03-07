Horse & Hound in Delgany for sale for €1.2m

One of the classiest hospitality venues in the area of south Dublin and north Wicklow, the Horse & House bar in Delgany, goes on sale today through Cushman & Wakefield at a guide price of €1.2 million.

The attractive premises is 750sq m (8,072sq ft) and has a range of facilities including an old style lounge bar, separate public bar with nostalgia-inspired decor, a self-contained three-bedroom owners’ apartment and a separate guest wing with five more bedrooms, a reception room and a private diningroom. Kirsty Rothwell of the selling agent says there is real potential to develop the business, especially the food offering, and enjoy a high-volume year-round trade.

The availability of the guest bedrooms is expected to have particular appeal as neither Delgany nor Greystones have any hotels. It is the only bar in Delgany village and its large catchment area includes Greystones with its 20,000 residents.

Property adviser Ross McParland has invested heavily in the Horse & Hound since buying it in 2011. The successful business has been run by a local couple, Shane and Caroline McNamara, who have lived overhead with their two teenagers who have now flown the nest.

Mr McParland has moved on to another ambitious refurbishment project, the restoration of Greystones Studios and Theatre, in central Greystones. The reinvested performance venue is to reopen in May after being closed and in receivership for seven years.