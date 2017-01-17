Hong Kong firm backs €100m purchase of landmark crisis buildings

A Hong Kong-based commercial property investment company, Peterson Group, has emerged as the joint buyer of two landmark Dublin buildings synonymous with the country’s financial crisis: the Central Bank buildings on Dame Street and the former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) headquarters.

The two prime properties are being bought for what is understood to be in excess of €100 million in conjunction with US real-estate firm Hines, which was previously known to be the winning bidder for the buildings. The deals mark Peterson Group’s first investments in Ireland and also its first partnership with Hines, which has been actively buying Irish commercial property since the onset of the financial crisis.

“Hines and Peterson Group are currently considering future plans for the Central Bank buildings ahead of taking control of the property,” the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Adjoining annex

The main building in Dublin’s city centre was constructed in 1978 and designed by architect Sam Stephenson. The sale includes the adjoining annex, commercial buildings and numbers 6-9 College Green. The Central Bank said the properties realised in the region of €67 million.

Meanwhile, the former INBS headquarters, at 2 Grand Parade in Dublin 6, is currently fully leased to US technology group Amazon. The 1.7 acre site includes an office building comprising eight storeys, which was also previously the former headquarters of PJ Carroll’s cigarette company, and floor space of 52,000 square feet.

The Irish Times reported in November that the former INBS property sale price was in the region of €37 million, some €22 million above what UK property group London & Regional Properties had paid for it at the end of 2013.