High-spec offices overlooking Grand Canal Dock available in 2018

High-spec office space overlooking Grand Canal Dock in Dublin’s south docklands is quoting €645 per sq m (€60 per sq ft) through joint agents Browne Corrigan Chartered Surveyors and Knight Frank.

Construction of the seven-storey €30 million Waterways House at Grand Canal Quay – opposite the Bolands Quay scheme at the former Bolands Mills site – is underway with John Sisk & Son due to complete the build in spring 2018.

Designed by award-winning Dublin Architects Smith and Kennedy, the development will be built to LEED gold-certificate standard. It will have 3,592sq m (38,600sq ft) with individual floor-plate sizes varying from 240sq m (2,580sq ft) to 593sq m (6,380sq ft).

Waterways House will feature fully glazed panels overlooking Grand Canal Dock, and Krion external wall panels to maximise natural light into each floor.

The site is owned by private investment company Esprit Investments Limited which has been on the acquisition trail in Dublin over the past three years. Its recent acquisitions include 12-14 Lower Mount Street, Dublin 2 – now the headquarters of the European Commission – and the landmark “Audi” building at 83 Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge, which will be refurbished in 2017. Esprit is also refurbishing high-spec office space at 86-88 Lower Leeson Street in Dublin 2, which is available to let at €592 per sq m (€55 per sq ft).

Waterways House is the former headquarters of Jones Engineering and is one of the last remaining waterfront sites in this part of Dublin’s so-called ‘Silicon Docks’ which is home to tech giants Google and Facebook. It is within walking distance of the Dart and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.