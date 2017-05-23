Hibernia Reit shares surge as trust signals generous shareholder payouts

Real estate investment trust Hibernia Reit’s shares climbed almost 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported growth in the value of its properties and signalled that it planned more generous dividends in the future.

Hibernia, which buys, develops and lets offices in Dublin, said that the value of its properties climbed 9.9 per cent to €1.167 billion, in its 2017 financial year, which ended on March 31st.

The trust’s shares rose 2.82 per cent to €1.314 shortly as trade began on the Irish Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Chief executive, Kevin Nowlan, indicated that Hibernia was planning more generous payouts to investors as earnings from its properties grew.

“ We are proposing to increase the dividend by 47 per cent and with rising portfolio income, we expect dividends to become an increasingly important component of shareholder returns in the future,” he said.

Hibernia intends to pay shareholders a final dividend of 1.45 cent a-share, bringing its total payout for the to 2.2 cent a-share, 46.7 per cent more than the 1.5 cent that they received in 2016.

Its net asset value per share grew 11.9 per cent to 146.3 cent, with 8.7 per cent of this growth coming in the second half of its financial year.

Rental income increased by 56.3 per cent to €39.7 million, while it earned profits before tax of €119 million, a figure that included a surplus for the revaluation of its properties.

The company’s net debt was €155.3 million at the end of March, which amounted to 13 per cent of the total value of its assets. By comparison, net liabilities at the end of its 2016 financial year were €52.9 million, which was 5.7 per cent of the value of its properties at that time. Its cash and undrawn loans came to €289 million on March 31st.

Mr Nowlan said that Hibernia was positive about its prospects. “Economic momentum remains strong in Ireland and we are seeing continued interest in Dublin from UK-based occupiers following the UK’s decision to leave the EU,” he noted.

“We expect that decisions on destination cities will start to be made in the second half of the year.”

Hibernia completed three schemes made up of a total of 191,000 sq ft (17,800 sq m)of offices during the year, earning a 50 per cent profit on its costs. By the end of March, it had committed to a further three developments, with a total of 295,000 sq ft (27,400 sq m).

These include One Windmill Lane, a one acre site in an area of the capital’s docks favoured by tech companies, that will hold 122,000 sq ft of offices, along with shops and homes.

Hibernia bought out its partner Starwood Capital Group’s 50 per cent share in the project for €27.5 million in December. that deal included an agreement to take on its former co-investor’s share of a €44.2 million loan to develop the site.

The trust’s near- and long-term pipeline of developments now comes to five schemes, made up of a total of 660,000 sq ft or more than 61,300 sq m. Its longer-term commitments include Clanwilliam Court in Dublin 2, which it bought last July.