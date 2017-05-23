Hibernia Reit properties grow 9.9 per cent to almost €1.17 billion

The value of real estate investment trust Hibernia Reit’s properties climbed 9.9 per cent to €1.167 billion over the 12 months to March 31st, the company said on Tuesday.

Hibernia, which buys, develops and lets offices in Dublin, grew net asset value per share to 11.9 per cent to 146.3 cent, with 8.7 per cent of this growth coming in the second half of its financial year.

Its rental income increased by 56.3 per cent to €39.7 million, while it earned profits before tax of €119 million, a figure that included a surplus for the revaluation of its properties.

Hibernia completed three schemes made up of a total of 191,000 sq ft (17,800 sq m)of offices during the year, earning a 50 per cent profit on its costs. By the end of March, it had committed to a further three developments, with a total of 295,000 sq ft (27,400 sq m).

Its near- and long-term pipeline of developments now comes to five schemes, made up of a total of 660,000 sq ft or more than 61,300 sq m.

Hibernia intends to pay shareholders a final dividend of 1.45 cent a-share, bringing its total payout for the to 2.2 cent a-share, 46.7 per cent more than the 1.5 cent that investors received in 2016.

Chief executive, Kevin Nowlan, said that the company was positive about its prospects.

“Economic momentum remains strong in Ireland and we are seeing continued interest in Dublin from UK-based occupiers following the UK’s decision to leave the EU,” he noted.

“We expect that decisions on destination cities will start to be made in the second half of the year.”