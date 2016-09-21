Herbert Place Georgian in Dublin 2 makes more than €2.5m

Colliers International has secured more than €2.5 million for a Georgian investment property at 14/15 Herbert Place, Dublin 2, which will show a net initial yield of 5.7 per cent. The investment is producing a rent of €150,405 per annum. The two mid-terrace, three-storey over garden level buildings with a mews to the rear are overlooking the canal between Lower Baggot Street and Mount Street Crescent. The accommodation includes a crèche at garden level of both buildings.

Number 14 has three apartments while the upper floors of number 15 are in office use and held under two separate leases. The mews to the rear is in good condition and is in office use.

Stephen Conway said this highlighted the demand from investors for mixed-use investments.