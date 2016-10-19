Heavy footfall for Wicklow Street unit to be vacated by shoe shop

A new trading opportunity is to be made available from next February on Wicklow Street in Dublin 2 when Daniel Carty of agents JLL seeks a replacement tenant for the Rockport shoe shop.

The store is located along a particularly busy stretch of Wicklow Street and has a ground floor retail area of 47sq m (510sq ft) and a further 38sq m (410sq ft) of storage space in the basement. The rent will be €90,000 per annum.